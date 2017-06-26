Justin Timberlake Goes Into Ultimate Dad Mode In Adorable Selfie

Justin Timberlake's bringing dad jokes back and we couldn't love it more.
Over the weekend, the "Cry Me a River" singer was all smiles at his two-year-old son Silas Randall's play class and shared an adorably goofy photo to his Instagram page, according to Us Weekly.
"When you're the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class [sic], if you stay any longer than 20 minutes... THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife," he captioned the photo.
The glasses are much different than Timberlake's polished "Suit & Tie" style — and a far cry from the interior design of his massive penthouse — but they do have a playfulness to them that reminds us some of his wackier looks from the '90s and early '00s — all-denim red carpet suit, anyone?
It really does seem like Timberlake is loving dad life, funky fashion glasses and all. He recently posted Instagram collage celebrating his wife and son for Father's Dad with the caption: "These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there [sic]! Hope you are enjoying!"
But Timberlake isn't the only one in the family with a sense of humor. His wife, the lovely actress/restauranteur/executive producer Jessica Biel, tweeted a hilarious photo last week that is all-too relatable to working moms everywhere.
SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature. Yes, it is a working mom. pic.twitter.com/33J98Qml7f— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 22, 2017
Being a parent is no easy feat, and we admire those who can pull off raising another human while still clocking in every day — especially when they're raising what has to be one of the most stylish tots in the country. Turns out little Silas pulls off a man bun like no one else and rocks outfits so fly that they could easily be from his dad's closet if they weren't so miniature.
Though we don't know how they manage, one thing is clear: Timberlake and Biel seem to have this whole parenting thing down.
