A collaboration with adidas. Arriving to the Met Gala with a catsuit-clad Bella Hadid. A (gasp!) after party-less fall 2017 presentation. It's been a minute since Alexander Wang's name has flashed across our Twitter feeds. But, just in time for New York City’s LGBTQ Pride Parade, the King of The Fashion Rave has announced he'll be celebrating in style. On Sunday, in partnership with Trojan, the designer will ride in an all-black float — yes, we're picturing it looking like that spring 2015 campaign too — decorated with the cheeky, very-much-pun-intended slogan #ProtectYourWang.
“I reached out to Trojan last year and, timing-wise, we weren’t able to make it work, so this year when it came around I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get back in touch with them,’” Wang told CR Fashion Book about how the collaboration came together. “We’ve never been able to participate in a big way with the Pride celebration, especially in New York."
Advertisement
Beyond, branded condoms and temporary tattoos, Wang will also be distributing T-shirts as a way to reemphasize the importance of not just safe sex, but of tolerance and inclusivity. “I feel this partnership with Trojan was a positive way to reinforce the message of inclusion and promote wellness within the LGBTQ Community," he added. "I feel proud to be able to celebrate our differences and remind everyone to ‘Protect Your Wang.”
Because anything Wang touches ends up looking too-cool-for-school (see: here and here), we expect this life-size contraption to be no different: Especially considering it's style-friendly, chic AF, and promoting a good cause. Whether the float turns into a party bus at midnight, though, is still to be determined.
Advertisement