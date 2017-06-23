A little kindness goes a long way, but this neighbor probably didn't know just how far when they took a picture of a found dog and posted it on social media. The chocolate lab, named Major, belonged to none other than Julia Roberts, who had lost her dog earlier this month in her Malibu neighborhood. Thanks to an app, the two were swiftly reunited.
According to the Daily Mail, the neighbor found Major at the Zumirez gate near Little Dume Beach. They snapped a pic and posted the photo to an app called Nextdoor, which was made in an effort to foster a sense of community in neighborhoods, creating a space for users to sell items, put together watch groups, and post ads for things like babysitters — and lost and found dogs. While Julia Roberts isn't on any social media, her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, was a part of the app and recognized Major immediately.
"Found Chocolate Lab," the post began. "Found at the beach near Zumirez gate."
Underneath was a picture of an adorable doggo who the father of three immediately recognized, and the family was soon back together again.
It's been a busy year for Julia Roberts. Back in April, she was named People's Most Beautiful Woman for the second time, and told the outlet just how happy her husband and family made her (this presumably includes Major).
"I mean every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream," she said. "I’m like, 'Ah, he’s back!'"
She was also just tapped to star in the upcoming HBO limited TV series Today Will Be Different, based on the Maria Semple novel of the same name. Luckily, she'll be doing it with her loyal pup by her side.
