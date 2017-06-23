This Is Perhaps The Most Relatable Vacation Poll Ever

There are really only two types of vacations. One is all about dedicating every minute of the day to checking out the coolest sites, immersing yourself in local culture, and eating and drinking. The other is all about kicking back, relaxing, and, of course, eating and drinking (hey, it's not a good vacation in our book without a little gluttony). While both kinds of getaways are awesome, most Americans favor the latter.
A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that nearly three-fourths of Americans deem relaxation "very or extremely important to them when they go on vacation."
However, the majority of participants (92%) said that they preferred all R&R be done outside of their homes — aka, they'd rather nap and binge their favorite shows somewhere other than their couches — and that "relaxing at home doesn't count as a real vacation."
My vacation goals include, but are not limited to:— Sethwestern Son (@southwesternson) June 9, 2017
Little to no human interaction
Pet a dog
Replace everyone I know with dogs
We can picture the tropical beaches, festive (and totally Instagrammable) cocktails, and adorable pooches already.
While people are open to physically getting away from their normal lives, they seem much less willing to disconnect from the outside world. In fact, the survey found that only 22% stay away from social media completely compared to the others who said they spend either the same or a little less time online when on vacation.
It makes sense. How else will travelers show off their totally not-altered pictures to their friends and families? (No judgment here, we've all slipped in a humble brag or two.)
Although people reported that they want to do nothing on vacation, they list off some of their favorite vacation activities, including sightseeing, checking out local culture, visiting family, and simply being in nature.
So whether your motto is "work hard, play harder" or "work hard, nap harder," we hope your summer vacations are everything you dreamed of and more.
