Cocktails and clothes share a common thread: both change with the weather. Just like we swap out our heavy coats for lighter denim options, we also put away our wintry hot toddy orders and start sipping on the tropical ones. As soon as the seasons shift, we're scouting out all the fruity and frosted beverages that we can get a straw into — and a snap of. Because let's face it, as much as we may love a good rosemary-infused, bourbon-based cocktail, there's something so much more Instagrammable about a coconut (filled with a frozen blue margarita and topped with tiny umbrellas). We're picturing it sparkling on our feeds already.
Summer cocktails are begging to be sipped as much as they are begging to be snapped. And so we rounded up a runway of the ten trendiest warm weather drinks. Scroll on for some serious straw envy.