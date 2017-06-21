Shawn Mendes seems head-over-heels in love in the music video for his song, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” The 18-year-old singer chases his red-headed girlfriend around the streets of Paris and Amsterdam. He gazes wistfully at her adventurous antics. He runs towards a cliff’s edge with her. All in all, I was convinced: Mendes and his co-star, 20-year-old English actress Ellie Bamber, are very good at playing reckless teenagers in love.
Now for a little thought experiment. Let’s say the video for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” wasn’t a music video, but a home video. That this wasn’t a singer and an actress, but two aesthetically-pleasing teenagers in love. That Mendes actually was inspired by his love for the red-headed woman beside him to write a song.
That’s the route Shawn Mendes’ fans have taken, completely convinced that Shawn is dating his co-star, Ellie Bamber. I don’t blame the fans. The video is pretty dreamy.
Here’s what you should know about Mendes’ co-star, and rising Julianne Moore, Ellie Bamber.
Read These Stories Next: