Shawn Mendes Just Made Twitter Explode With This One Comment

To all you Shawn Mendes lovers out there, we're here to brighten your day. You might just have a chance with him. As in, the 18-year-old singer is actually here to treat you better.
On the red carpet before the American Music Awards, Mendes told E! host Jason Kennedy that he would "totally" date a fan. When Kennedy asked if it might be weird to spark romance with a fan because they'd be freaking out, Mendes cooly responded, "Maybe only for the first day or two."
Of course, the internet responded as expected.
On the red carpet before the American Music Awards, Mendes told E! host Jason Kennedy that he would "totally" date a fan. When Kennedy asked if it might be weird to spark romance with a fan because they'd be freaking out, Mendes cooly responded, "Maybe only for the first day or two."
Of course, the internet responded as expected.
The interviewer asked Shawn if he'd ever date a fan and he said, "totally!!!!!!" HES SO SWEET I LOVE HIM #ShawnOnAMAs— Shawn Mendes Updates (@newsonshawnm) November 21, 2016
shawn mendes said he would date a fan suddenly im a fan— emilee (@holdinontotrees) November 21, 2016
@ShawnMendes said he would date a fan so like yo what's good Shawn? I'm single. Have a full time job with benefits. Hit me up.— mariah (@mariahdeneen) November 21, 2016
"Would you ever date a fan?" - Kennedy to Shawn Mendes— Katie Siewert (@sparkly_cupKATE) November 21, 2016
Me: #AMAs #ERedCarpet @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/IpJuHqwx0h
So go forth and and take a shot at him, fans. He might even leave you in stitches. (Okay, okay, we're done, promise.)
Advertisement