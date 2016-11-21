Story from TV Shows

Shawn Mendes Just Made Twitter Explode With This One Comment

Arianna Davis
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
To all you Shawn Mendes lovers out there, we're here to brighten your day. You might just have a chance with him. As in, the 18-year-old singer is actually here to treat you better.

On the red carpet before the American Music Awards, Mendes told E! host Jason Kennedy that he would "totally" date a fan. When Kennedy asked if it might be weird to spark romance with a fan because they'd be freaking out, Mendes cooly responded, "Maybe only for the first day or two."

Of course, the internet responded as expected.
So go forth and and take a shot at him, fans. He might even leave you in stitches. (Okay, okay, we're done, promise.)
