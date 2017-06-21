Refinery29: Can you tell me the story behind the music video?

Emily Warren: "We were on tour in Memphis and we took a tour of Sun Studios. It was a good tour, but they would not let you touch anything. Then our photographer was like ‘We should just ask’ if we could shoot there because it would be the perfect place for 'Hurt By You.' So we asked the guy standing behind the counter and to our surprise he said 'Yes, definitely' and we went back that night at midnight after the show. It was sick because they also let me play Elvis’ piano and sing into his mic. It was totally surreal and crazy that it all came together."