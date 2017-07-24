Here's Everyone In Trump's Circle Who Has Hired A Lawyer

There's no doubt the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election is heating up. And as more developments come to light, one detail has stood out: President Trump and some of his associates have retained lawyers to help them navigate inquiries related to the probe.
Congressional committees and a Department of Justice team (led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III) have been trying to determine whether people in Trump's network colluded with Russia to interfere in the election. Hiring outside legal counsel seems like a preventive measure for the president and his associates, though doing so isn't necessarily proof they're guilty of any wrongdoing.
At the moment, Trump is reportedly being investigated for obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, the special counsel is also looking into the financial and business dealings of his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.
Ahead, we list which members of the Trump circle have sought out legal counsel so far. We'll continue to update this story as more information comes out.