Everything You Need To Know About Obstruction Of Justice & President Trump

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop the investigation into former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, back in February. The commander-in-chief fired Comey May 9. The reasoning behind the decision remains unclear, as President Trump has contradicted statements from White House staff on the issue. This has led to the media and Democrats in Congress asking how much of the decision to oust Comey was tied to t he agency's investigation into the president's people.