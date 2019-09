All the while, Swango, along with her new partner Mr. Wrench (Russell Harvard) is planning more revenge. Varga turns up to their previously appointed meet, cash in briefcase, to find a young Mexican boy there to lead him to Swango. It’s a dark, ominous move on her part. Meemo is the only one who can see what a huge mistake this is, that they’re walking into a trap. Varga’s ego won’t let him even imagine she might get the better of him and he pompously goes into the building with his crew. There are a half dozen henchmen and bodyguards there, and Swango and Wrench take them all down. Except for Varga, who gets a tip off from an unknown party (probably Swango) that the drives he’s paying a ransom on have already been delivered to the I.R.S. and leaves his crew there to be slaughtered. His expression in the elevator ride to the ground floor is pure terror. He escapes out of the top hatch, to Swango’s disappointment. Swango gives the money, minus a few thousand, to Wrench, telling him all she wants is Emmit Stussy . So, this was the more righteous path that Wrench was headed down, the one that got him out of purgatory or wherever he and Swango were stuck with Laura Palmer’s dad? The gods certainly have an interesting sense of morality.