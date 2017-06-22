As that’s happening, Dollard explains to Burgle what Varga was doing to Stussy’s company. It’s not money laundering, it’s perfectly legal to “strip mine” a company in the way they did. Except for one small thing: they didn’t pay their taxes. Burgle gets a call from Officer Lopez (Olivia Sandoval), alerting her to the bodies Swango left behind. Burgle puts out a BOLO and goes to warn Emmit, but he’s in his car, driving to wherever his wife is staying to beg for his life back. His car breaks down, and who should pull up behind him but Swango…with a shotgun. Just as she’s going to kill him, she begins repeating the instructed Bible verse and a police officer shows up. So, if she hadn’t done what Laura Palmer’s dad instructed her to do, she might have had a clean kill. Instead, she ends up dead in a shootout with the officer, who she kills. Emmit is left alive, with no evidence he was ever at the scene and drives away. Nikki Swango, a true American bad ass, died so that a mediocre white man could live. If that isn’t a metaphor for the value of women in modern society, then I don’t know what it is. As her body is carried away, Burgle stands over it with the Minnesota wind ruffling her hair. “Okay then,” she says and walks away.