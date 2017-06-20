Why All Eyes Are On Georgia's Special Election Today

The Georgia race has come to symbolize the Democratic opposition to President Trump and the desire to take back congressional seats in 2018. If Ossoff wins, the victory would prove it's possible to overturn Republican districts, even in a strongly held red state like Georgia. One seat won't make a huge difference in Congress, but it would send the message to other politicians that it's dangerous for their careers to closely align themselves with Trump, which could make it more difficult for the president to push his agenda through Congress.