Why Georgia’s Special Election Could Shake Up The Political World

There are 18 different candidates hoping to replace former Representative Tom Price, who became Trump’s health and human services secretary. However, none of them have received as much press attention and donations as Ossoff. He has amassed $8.3 million in campaign contributions during the first quarter of 2017, according to. Most of those donations came from outside the state, courtesy of liberal blog Daily Kos, which has been hyping him. He also got attention for using the slogan “Make Trump Furious” in an email appeal to voters.