Here’s How Olivia Munn Deals With Her Acne-Prone Skin

Don’t be fooled by actress Olivia Munn’s flawless face, she’s tried everything under the sun to get rid of her acne.
At age 16, The Ocean’s Eight star moved from her hometown in Oklahoma to Japan and her skin wasn’t having it. It was then she experienced her first breakout and little did she know that this was only the beginning. Fast-forward a couple decades, and the now 36-year-old wants you to know that great skin takes work.
In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Munn explained how she was set back again after suffering an acne outbreak due to medication she was taking at the time. “I was on this medicine a few years back that gave me cystic acne out of nowhere, and it was like out of everything I tried nothing would make it go away,” she said.
“I tried everything from acupuncture to peels and nothing really worked. It was there for so long, and it was painful. It lasted for almost a year,” she said.
“You want to fix the problem faster instead of sitting around trying to come up with your own concoctions or hiding away — because firstly, you are missing out on a lot of life, and secondly, you don’t want to scar your skin to the point where it can’t really be reversed.” No truer words were spoken, though, from the looks of it, Munn’s scarring wasn’t too damaging and that’s thanks in part to the brand she’s a spokeswoman for, Proactive.
It turns out this is not only the brand Munn reaches for as an adult, it was also what she reached for to clear up her acne as a young teen. Now, as an adult, Munn’s confidence shines through, however, there is one thing she admitted to loving about her face that always seems to get airbrushed out, her freckles.
“I see them all the time, but I don’t really cover them up,” explained Munn to Yahoo. “There have been photo shoots where they end up covering them up, and I don’t like it when they do.”
