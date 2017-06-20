What's Sean Spicer's Next Move?

There's no question that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has had a rough six months. During his short stint at the podium, Spicey's faced a lot of criticism — and mockery from SNL — for blundering his briefings, dodging cameras and reporters (one time by hiding in a bush), and snapping at reporters when he didn't like their questions.
Now, Politico reports that Spicer's days answering questions on behalf of the president could be over, and that he's actually the one searching for his replacement. The move, the outlet reports, is "part of a larger plan to shake up the White House communications operations."
Advertisement
A White House official told Politico that both Spicer and Reince Priebus contacted Fox News' Laura Ingraham about taking over the former Easter Bunny's job and reached out to Daily Mail editor David Martosko to gauge his interest on becoming the communications director.
Sean Spicer may move into a different role in West Wing, a shift that would make room for new WH Press Secretary, we've confirmed.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017
CNN reporter Jim Acosta has also tweeted about the possible restaffing, writing: "Sean Spicer may move into a different role in West Wing, a shift that would make room for new WH Press Secretary, we've confirmed."
A couple of hours before Acosta posted the above tweet, he took to Twitter to comment on his frustrations with the lack of on-camera briefings held by the current administration.
Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing. This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017
"Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing," he wrote. "This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles."
Acosta also tweeted that "there is a suppression of information going on at this WH that would not be tolerated at a city council mtg or press conf with a state gov," and that he believes "the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera." His three statements garnered between 11,000 and 18,000 retweets each.
At this time, no one seems to know what exactly Spicer will do if he steps down from his current position, and based on how chaotic this administration has been so far, they might not know either.
Advertisement