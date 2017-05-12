Sean Spicer Cutouts Are The Perfect Way To Decorate Your Bushes

If you've been quietly laughing to yourself about the fact that Press Secretary Sean Spicer hid "among the bushes" as reporters sought answers about the firing of FBI Director James Comey earlier this week, you definitely need a Sean Spicer bush ornament.
In case you've been hiding under a bush (sorry, I couldn't resist), The Washington Post reported that Spicer hid in the bushes at the White House to avoid reporters blocking his way back to his office, later issuing a correction that he was "among the bushes," not "in" them. After huddling among the shrubbery for a few minutes, Spicer said he would answer questions if the lights were turned off so he couldn't be filmed. He talked with reporters while standing between two hedges in complete darkness.
Memes of Spicer hiding among leaves obviously took over the internet, but one woman won everything when she made "Garden Spicer" cutouts to place in her bushes. Lisa Kadonaga of British Columbia shared her brilliant creation in a Facebook post, writing: "Here's something I made this afternoon. Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, 'among' — the bushes in your yard."
Kadonaga added, "And hey, if you're concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run ....no worries, that's exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it's totally authentic!"
She also said she kept the master cutout "if anyone wants one." But making your own could also be a fun, crafty weekend activity (who doesn't love some light political humor sprinkled in between brunch and hitting the bar?).
Describing this week in Washington, D.C. as crazy is a huge understatement, but at least we got this hilarious Spicer anecdote and now these amazing bush ornaments out of the chaos.
Someone please give this woman an award for the most innovative way to troll the White House press secretary. Bravo, Lisa. Bravo.
