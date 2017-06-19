Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Friends' Wedding In Iceland

The Parent Trap will never leave my list of favorite films and I'll never stop rooting for Lindsay Lohan's success, so I'm totally stoked that the actress is making a comeback. She's in talks to appear in Life Size 2 alongside Tyra Banks, has joined the cast of the U.K. comedy Sick Note for its second season, and recently debuted a killer new bob that turned out to be a wig. (But it still looked great, IMHO.)
If you haven't been following Lohan's adventures on Instagram lately, she's living in London and apparently spends a whole lot of time jet-setting and chilling on yachts. Her most recent trip was for a totally sweet reason: Lohan attended the wedding of her friends Scott Guinn and Oliver Luckett, who tied the knot in Iceland over the weekend.
LiLo appeared to have a blast celebrating love and she took to Instagram to share a video of herself with the newlyweds.
"What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark #soiceland #grateful #ramadan #blessed ❤️?❤️," Lohan captioned the post.
She was also spotted in her friend's Instagram post, hanging out with friends in Iceland as they spent the weekend celebrating Guinn and Luckett's wedding in style.
When Lohan returns to London, it'll be time to get back to work. Last week she announced that, after a five-year acting hiatus, she'll be starring alongside Rupert Grint in the sophomore season of Sick Note, a British comedy that will air this fall on Sky 1.
It's wonderful to see LiLo looking happy and healthy as she celebrates love in Iceland and makes her return to the career that made her famous.
