Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Friends' Wedding In Iceland

The Parent Trap will never leave my list of favourite films and I'll never stop rooting for Lindsay Lohan's success, so I'm totally stoked that the actress is making a comeback. She's in talks to appear in Life Size 2 alongside Tyra Banks, has joined the cast of the U.K. comedy Sick Note for its second season, and recently debuted a killer new bob that turned out to be a wig. (But it still looked great, IMHO.)