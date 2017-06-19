$10 Bralettes & $15 Bras? Aerie's Clearance Sale Is No Joke

Let's start by stating the obvious: The hotter the temperature, the less clothing we want to wear. For some, that may mean kicking your bra to the curb and letting it all hang free. But for others — whether you never really got on-board with the whole going braless thing, or maybe you really just need one to feel comfortable and supported — that means finding the pieces that get the job done without making things sticky.
Since strappy summer pieces are the perfect opportunity to show off your underpinnings, why not grab a few new bras and bralettes to take center stage? Well, one of our favorite lingerie go-tos, Aerie, is currently hosting a major clearance sale, with bralettes priced at $10 and bras at $15 — more than half the items' original prices. And if you ask us, this is an excuse to stock up on both.
Just in time for all the tank-top and sundress days to come, click on to see the majorly discounted items we've eyeing. Hey, a good deal is just hard to beat.