Alyssa Milano Is Suing Her Business Manager For $10 Million

Alyssa Milano just filed a bombshell lawsuit against her former business manager.
Variety reports that Milano is suing Kenneth Hellie and Hellie, Hoffer & Co. for "forging her signature on checks, failing to pay overdue bills and taxes, and inducing her to make bad investments in businesses in which he was also an investor, without disclosing the conflict."
The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys on Friday, Variety noted.
According to the lawsuit, Hellie reportedly left Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, "with millions of dollars in debt and their credit in ruins," Variety reports.
Advertisement
The lawsuit claims that Milano's troubles started with a "home improvement debacle" at Hellie's hands. Her Ventura County home is apparently worth $3 million, but she spent closer to $5 million on it because of "Hellie's poor oversight of the remodeling job," according to Variety. Things only got worse from there — apparently, Milano's mortgage payments weren't being paid, which lowered her credit score "to the point where she was unable to refinance her home to pay off debts," Variety reports.
Plus, according to the lawsuit, Hellie allegedly didn't pay Milano's income taxes in 2013 and 2014. The business manager also reportedly didn't pay taxes for Milano's employees.
"I'd like to say something," Hellie told Variety. "Obviously a lot of it's like the Johnny Depp situation. I can't say anything just yet."
Milano's lawyer didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if we obtain a response.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement