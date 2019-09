Episode, a "choose-your-own-adventure" storytelling app, has previously released a Pretty Little Liars title, and now it's back for round two. This time, the game is called Pretty Little Liars: To Die For, and it looks like one of the creepiest episodes of the series was shrunk down into your iPhone. However, the game doesn't just have you play out what happens on the show — instead, it twists plot points and incorporates "what if" scenarios for perpetually-shocking game play. (In the first game, for example, it's Mona who dies, not Maya.) Can you find out who is torturing you before you are forced to take your secrets to the grave? With a creepy title like To Die For, the new game already promises to shock and scare.