Pretty Little Liars is steamrolling towards its two-hour finale, and as a diehard fan, I'm more than a little bummed about it. While I'm thrilled that we can put our burning questions to rest (and finally unmask the villainous A.D. once and for all), I have no idea what I'm supposed to do without a little Rosewood drama in my life. Fortunately, I don't have to live life without PLL right away. Thanks to the app Episode, the drama will live on in a brand-new story perfect for fans who need more of the Freeform series.
Episode, a "choose-your-own-adventure" storytelling app, has previously released a Pretty Little Liars title, and now it's back for round two. This time, the game is called Pretty Little Liars: To Die For, and it looks like one of the creepiest episodes of the series was shrunk down into your iPhone. However, the game doesn't just have you play out what happens on the show — instead, it twists plot points and incorporates "what if" scenarios for perpetually-shocking game play. (In the first game, for example, it's Mona who dies, not Maya.) Can you find out who is torturing you before you are forced to take your secrets to the grave? With a creepy title like To Die For, the new game already promises to shock and scare.
Advertisement
If the creepy dolls featured on the series have given you nightmares, you may want to play this game with the lights on. The trailer for the Episode title reveals a few of those disturbing dollies hanging from a tree, so know that this version of A is not messing around. It also seemingly features Ezra being taken away by police, a Liar with tape over her mouth, and lots of spooky woods action.
The new game launches today, June 20, and is available over at the App Store for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and on Google Play for Android devices. As for the last two episodes of Pretty Little Liars, tune into Freeform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to bid your final farewells.
Advertisement