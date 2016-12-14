Here's the premise of the Episode story: One year after Alison's disappearance, you're BFFs with her old crew. Alas, a PLL story would be nothing without A lurking in the shadows, and on the one-year anniversary of Ali's disappearance, the villain in the black hoodie starts messing with the Rosewood residents. A has the same beef with the other Liars as on the show, but the antagonist also wants to punish you for something that happened in Riverbank — something that has to do with your crush, who just moved into town. (The app gives you the option to pick between a girl or guy crush — points for inclusivity.)



The most interesting part of the game is that while you are, in theory, playing through the first season of PLL, you're doing so in an "alternate reality" timeline. The major players, like Jenna, Alison, and Mona, are characters within the game, but have different arcs than they did in the TV show. It means that even the biggest PLL fan (cough, me) has no idea where the "season" is going, or A's identity.



The less-than-stellar part of the game? For one thing, there is sooooo much tapping involved. In order to move the action along, you have to tap your screen, and at times it feels like it takes quite a while to get to a new scene. However, this isn't exclusive to the PLL story — it's an inherent part of the Episode app, and one I was well aware of going into this adventure. The story just doesn't move along at the same pace as the TV show, and you need a heavy dose of patience to get through these chapters.