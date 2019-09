In classic Hollywood movies, women are always shown wrapped up in silk robes in front of their vanities, powdering their noses and lining their lips in bright red before stepping into their glamorous outfits for the evening. This is dangerously misleading, because in the real world, getting dressed should always come first, long before you start in on your hair and makeup. Pulling a dress over your head after your foundation’s been blended or you've just applied a fresh coat of mascara is a gamble, and it often ends in disaster — and orange marks on your collar