One Dead In Suspected Terrorist Attack On London Mosque

Update: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to provide extra police resources to protect mosques in the aftermath of the Finsbury Park attack.
"This morning we have seen a sickening attempt to destroy those freedoms, and to break those bonds of citizenship that define our United Kingdom," she said in a news conference. "It is a reminder that terrorism, extremism and hatred take many forms, and our determination to tackle them must be the same whoever is responsible."
The attack, in which all victims were Muslim, left one dead and 10 injured. It's suspected to be the third terror incident in London where a van has been used to ram pedestrians.
Update, 4:00 a.m.: The BBC reports that a man has died and 10 people have been injured after a van mounted the pavement and struck a group of people outside the Muslim Welfare Center near London's Finsbury Park Mosque.
The Guardian reports that the Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of the van, identified as a 48-year-old male, on suspicion of murder. All victims were Muslim.
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed to Sky News that police were treating the attack as a "suspected terrorist event."
This story was originally published on June 18, 2017.
London is once again reeling from a horrific attack after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park early Monday morning.
Metropolitan Police say that they've arrested one suspect and report there are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."
Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZG pic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017
London Ambulance has also tweeted a message stating they've "sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road" and that they'll share more details as they acquire more information.
We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017
According to BuzzFeed News, the UK Muslim Council of Britain has tweeted that the attack appears to have targeted worshippers at a local mosque.
BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017
"We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark mosque," the Muslim Council tweeted from its official handle. "Our prayers are with the victims."
BuzzFeed News also reported that the incident took place near the Finsbury Park Mosque, "where prayers were scheduled to be held shortly before 11 p.m." Muslims are currently celebrating Ramadan, the 29-day holiday which ends this year on June 24.
DEVELOPING: London police investigating amid reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians. One person arrested. https://t.co/6GFXUJhQ4R pic.twitter.com/8rs6JTUjHi— ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2017
At this time, authorities have not released a clear explanation of the night's tragic events, which are the latest in a string of violence and horror in England, with terror attacks at a concert in Manchester and on a London bridge and a horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower Apartment that has reportedly killed at least 58 people.
This is a developing story.
