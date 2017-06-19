One Dead And 10 Injured In Terrorist Attack Near London Mosque

Update, 10:o0 am 19 June: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said extra police will be deployed to protest Muslim communities in light of the attack. He condemned the “horrific terrorist attack”, praised the emergency services and advised "all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant," reported the Evening Standard.
Update, 7:25 am 19 June: The BBC reports that a man has died and 10 people have been injured after a van mounted the pavement and struck a group of people just after midnight near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road. A 48-year-old man has been arrested.
Prime Minister Theresa May said police were treating it "as a potential terrorist attack".
Eyewitness Abdul Rahman said the driver said he wanted to "kill all Muslims". Mr Rahman told the BBC he struck the man and helped subdue him.
Original story: London is once again reeling from a horrific attack after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park early Monday morning.
Metropolitan Police say that they've arrested one suspect and report there are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."
Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZG pic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017
London Ambulance has also tweeted a message stating they've "sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road" and that they'll share more details as they acquire more information.
We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017
According to BuzzFeed News, the UK Muslim Council of Britain has tweeted that the attack appears to have targeted worshippers at a local mosque.
BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017
"We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark mosque," the Muslim Council tweeted from its official handle. "Our prayers are with the victims."
BuzzFeed News also reported that the incident took place near the Finsbury Park Mosque, "where prayers were scheduled to be held shortly before 11 p.m." Muslims are currently celebrating Ramadan, the 29-day holiday which ends this year on June 24.
DEVELOPING: London police investigating amid reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians. One person arrested. https://t.co/6GFXUJhQ4R pic.twitter.com/8rs6JTUjHi— ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2017
At this time, authorities have not released a clear explanation of the night's tragic events, which are the latest in a string of violence and horror in England, with terror attacks at a concert in Manchester and on a London bridge and a horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower Apartment that has reportedly killed at least 58 people.
