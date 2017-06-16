Not every artist can bring their legions of fans out to a rooftop pool party on a Thursday night, but when that artist is Beth Ditto, you better get your swimsuit ready.
The Gossip singer and innovative fashion designer's first solo record, Fake Sugar, was met with much fanfare at The Standard in Downtown Los Angeles, where Ditto was throwing her release party — and performing solo in a gorgeous sequined dress. It was hard not to be giddy upon entering the soiree. The views of DTLA were almost as impressive as the colorful decor that had tricked out the rooftop deck.
The theme seemed to be "summer fling." In addition to serving corndogs (including vegan corndogs!), watermelon, and cupcakes with Ditto's face on them, pink beach-and-pool inspired decor was displayed everywhere. (I didn't grab a blow-up crab floatie, but I wish I did.) Bright pink pineapples peppered the tables, as did glasses filled with rock candy. (As someone who has a huge sweet tooth and rarely finds free rocky candy, I was stoked.) I grabbed a pair of the complimentary purple glasses and wandered around the deck.
While you won't find me in a pool until the temperature hits 90 degrees (Los Angeles nights are never quite that warm), I did spend considerable time on the lounge deck, which boasts bright red huts that contain water beds, perfect for chilling out. (It would be only water I would get into that night.) Of course, it was hard to pay attention to The Standard's many amenities when Ditto took the stage. The crowd immediately moved away from the bar, as though transfixed by Ditto's famous voice.
The fashion icon and Arkansas native told Pitchfork that Fake Sugar was "gonna be [a] southern record but not necessarily a country record." If you want an explainer, just watch Ditto's music video for "Fire," which honors her Arkansas roots but never veers into Blake Shelton territory.
"Bless my soul, I can't resist," Ditto croons in the number.
Her fans can't resist either — and, if her record release party is any indication of what's to come, Ditto's solo venture is sure to be a success.
