Beth Ditto Has Big Ideas About Plus-Size Fashion, So She Made Her Own Line

There’s a new player on the plus-size fashion scene, and she knows her demographic very intimately: The Gossip singer Beth Ditto just dropped her namesake fashion line yesterday.



“I always have an event to go to or something to do, and I don’t have the beautiful privilege of being able to walk into a store and be like, ‘that dress, that’s the one,'” Ditto tells Refinery29 of the impetus behind starting her own line. “I’m always having to rush around or get creative, get someone to make me something, or wear something old.”



“I know it sounds like fancy problems — and it is a fancy problem! — but the truth is, if you don’t have the luxury of just walking into a place and finding something you can feel good about buying, that’s made ethically and of extremely high-quality... ” she adds. “There’s just a huge gap: quality, ethics, love, consideration, and passion, because this is [a collection] made by a fat person, for fat people.”



The debut collection, available now on BethDitto.com and at Selfridges across the pond, is comprised of 11 pieces offered in sizes 14 to 28. Ditto also rolled out the collection with a presentation at NYFW yesterday. “I want it to be versatile, and to look good on every single body; it’s very fit- and shape-focused, and I wanted everything to be durable.” Ditto’s second collection of her namesake line is already in motion, “and it’s even more fun to work on than the first collection, because I learned so much,” Ditto says.