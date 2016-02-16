Beth Ditto Has Big Ideas About Plus-Size Fashion, So She Made Her Own Line

“I’m not super surprised, honestly. Change is slow,” Ditto says of where plus-size fashion is in 2016. “In the last 10 years, so much has changed, in large part because of the internet, but it isn’t anywhere near what it could be or will be, at all.”



Her vision for the future of this segment of the fashion industry isn’t just about the range of clothes available — it’ll take a much more inclusive, less judgmental outlook on the plus-size community for things to truly be more equal for that don’t wear straight-sizes.



“I wish that people would stop equating fat people with laziness, and with being unhealthy,” Ditto says. “I hope that will be reflected in fashion lines that cater to big people." It'll take a major shift in terms of size discrimination (however overt or subtle) for plus-size fashion to really evolve, according to Ditto.



"There’s still this idea that we don’t exist, or that it’s only okay to be big if you’re pregnant or older," Ditto says. "That’s such an archaic idea to me! Especially as someone who grew up as a big person — I would really like for that to go away.”

