Whitney Port hasn't been shy about the difficulties she's experienced during her pregnancy since she announced in February that she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting their first child. She has a YouTube series called "I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy." And the former Hills star has been open about her struggle to accept her changing body.
Now, Port is using her People blog to talk about some of the troubles she experienced during the first trimester of her pregnancy. The reality star reveals that she only found out she was pregnant because she was seeing a neurosurgeon about headaches, and she was advised to take a pregnancy test before getting an MRI.
Advertisement
"I was completely unprepared for the first trimester symptoms," Port wrote for People. "It was not like what I had seen in the movies or heard from my mother. I feared some sickness at the beginning but thought that would wear off fast. I was so wrong! The worst part was being hungry all the time, but no food sounding good."
The reality star added that she "ate a lot of In-N-Out" during her first trimester and that she was "completely exhausted every day around 2 p.m." She compared the feeling to having the flu.
"This was tough physically but also emotionally, as I have always been used to a certain level of productivity," Port explained in her blog post. "I felt like I'd lost control of my body."
The mom-to-be added that she also felt "guilty" for having those emotions.
"This was supposed to be a joyous time, and I had heard stories of women who loved being pregnant, so [I] was constantly comparing myself to them," the former Hills star wrote. "I quickly realized this was not going to be the case for me."
Now in her third trimester, Port wrote that she is "completely overwhelmed" but also "so excited" to welcome her baby. You can read her full blog post over at People.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Advertisement