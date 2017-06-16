Here's Why Iliza Shlesinger Has All Of Comedy Twitter In An Uproar

. @iliza I talk about my pussy and fucking and I'm a better stand up comedian than you will ever be. Save your money cause you a hack.— Liza Treyger (@GlitterCheese) June 15, 2017
It's just truly nuts for any comic to tell another comic what they can and can't talk about. Not feminist to tell women what to say.— Liza Treyger (@GlitterCheese) June 15, 2017
I also like that world war 2 just is unique hahahhaha hello holocaust jokes!— Liza Treyger (@GlitterCheese) June 15, 2017
Men stopped women from talking our bodies cause they didn't like it and now we get to and it's a treat. Dirty comic forever!!!!!! Pussy puss— Liza Treyger (@GlitterCheese) June 15, 2017
Hey female comics, don't talk about your pussies on stage because it takes the attention away from your naked Instagram selfies!— Annie Lederman (@annielederman) June 15, 2017
Anyway, I stand by what I said. The stakes are too high in comedy to phone it in. And if you work hard, you're golden. If you have an issue— Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017
With my work ethic, ask any comic who knows me. I've earned this opinion.— Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017
I was just wondering why you felt the need to perpetuate negative stereotypes in order to separate yourself.— Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 15, 2017
WAIT IS THIS A WORLD WAR 2 JOKE pic.twitter.com/GPEQxgzh8m— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 16, 2017
My grandfather and 42 other brave WW2 soldiers died on the fields of Vagina, and I don't appreciate @iliza making light of it.— Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) June 16, 2017
I like to call my vagina ~Trench Warfare~ because a lot of good men died down there.— Kat Buckley (@awkwardlyours) June 16, 2017
OH LOOK YOU CAN DO BOTH @iliza pic.twitter.com/jl5SF8l4kh
.@iliza my vagina is like World War II it just needs D-Day pic.twitter.com/festnREf3r— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 15, 2017
I can't wait to unleash my new killer bit comparing my vagina to WWII.— Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) June 15, 2017
I, for one, love comics giving wild, shit-talking interviews that throw half the industry under the bus. Why else even give an interview?— Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) June 16, 2017
Hey just to get ahead of things, I am actually the only comic out there with WWII material where the pov is very Anti-American.— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) June 16, 2017
"women only joke about their vaginas but I'm smart, I joke about World War II" https://t.co/cQTLFLBoZl— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 16, 2017
I think we all got the fact that you have a hard-on for the Normandy landings sis https://t.co/7tTi6zHSwi— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 16, 2017
Been talking to some friends today, we are gonna do a 50 Vagina Jokes show in LA & maybe also NYC. Stay tuned for details. ✌?— Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 16, 2017