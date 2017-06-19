Each week brings us hours of terrific TV, each weekend brings a new movie, and each cultural event brings a barrage of thinkpieces. We're all absolutely overloaded with stories.
When I started listening to the podcast Alice Isn't Dead, I felt connected to an ancient, intimate kind of storytelling. In each episode, a woman reaches through the airwaves and narrates another spooky stop on her road trip through small town America to find her missing wife.
There are no special effects or stunning visuals or 3D capabilities. Rather, Alice Isn't Dead is more like a campfire story for grown-ups. Each episode pulls you deeper into a creepy world composed only of a woman's voice and your imagination.
Like Alice Isn't Dead, all of thee podcasts are perfect for people hungry for stories that skim the supernatural. When the torrent of news and pop culture starts to be too much, turn to one of these podcasts carved straight from the mold of Twin Peaks. You'll enter another dimension, as The Twilight Zone begins — not of sight and sound, but of mind.
