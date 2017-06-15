Three years after Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown's split — and four months after filing for a temporary restraining order against her ex — Tran has been granted a permanent restraining order against Brown. E! News confirms that on Thursday, a judge granted the order to Tran, who was present for the hearing while Brown was not; the judge would not let the singer call in.
According to courtroom reports from E! and TMZ, Tran, 29, testified against Brown to convince the judge that her ex's threatening behavior towards her warrants permanent legal protection. Tran, who is starring in the new TNT series Claws, accused Brown of demanding her to give back diamond rings he had purchased for her. She says Brown became increasingly aggressive in his communications with her, sending texts threatening violence. Per TMZ's report, Tran said he sent texts reading "Bitch I will beat the shit out of you" and "I promise you I will make your life hell."
Advertisement
Tran's testimony was an elaboration on the allegations she made when she filed for the TPO in on February 17. In those documents, obtained by E! at the time, she said that Brown was physically abusive during their relationship, which ended in 2014. According to those papers, Brown — who has a history of domestic violence against Rihanna — punched Tran in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs. Tran also claimed he told her and multiple other people that he would kill her.
Neither Brown or Tran have commented on the ruling. This is a developing story which will be updated should new details be reported.
Advertisement