Tran's testimony was an elaboration on the allegations she made when she filed for the TPO in on February 17. In those documents, obtained by E! at the time, she said that Brown was physically abusive during their relationship, which ended in 2014. According to those papers, Brown — who has a history of domestic violence against Rihanna — punched Tran in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs. Tran also claimed he told her and multiple other people that he would kill her.