Attention all Nasty Women who plan on holding awesome signs at the next protest (there will be one, no doubt): There's a new beauty product you're going to want to add to your arsenal. It's a hand cream by way of a brand called Nasty Hands — because shattering glass ceilings and fighting the patriarchy is a whole lot easier when your mitts are prepped and ready for action, obviously.
We dig the sassy name and the way it softens our dry hands and smells like lavender and grape, of course, but we appreciate that it fights for social change even more. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to one of three causes: Hetrick-Martin Institute, a LGBTQ+ youth program; NARAL Pro-Choice America, a foundation to protect women's reproductive rights; and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the freedom-loving program that works to defend and preserve your individual rights. Customers get to choose which cause they'd like to donate their sales to at checkout.
So, if you want to support the resistance and come out of this rough year with great skin, here's an easy way to do it. The other unexpected bonus? You'll have an excuse not to touch the CNN alerts on your screen for a few minutes after slathering it on.
