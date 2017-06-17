As it stands, the former Cosby Show actor is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, each carrying a maximum of ten years in prison. While the 79-year-old did not stand trial, his previous depositions in 2005 and 2006 claim that Constand was not negatively affected by the Benadryl pills he gave her, and that she never objected to his behavior. Constand claims she was paralyzed by the pills and unable to stop Cosby from assaulting her.