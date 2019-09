According to the Washington Post, the prosecutor announced in court that he will retry Cosby on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. CNN reported that attorney Gloria Allred, who represents many of Cosby's accusers , said she hopes the court will allow other "prior bad act witnesses" to testify at the next trial. "If the court allows more accusers to testify," she said, "it might make a difference. In other words, it's too early to celebrate Mr. Cosby."