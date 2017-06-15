In 1994, I was two and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were filming Seven. The two famous actors met on the set of the film, and quickly started dating. By 1996 they were engaged, and then in 1997 they split for good. And now, 20 years after their cancelled engagement, fans are asking Paltrow (who is currently in a relationship with TV producer Brad Falchuk) if she would ever get back together with the now-single Pitt.
During a June 2 Facebook Live for Goop, Paltrow's lifestyle website, a fan asked if there is hope for a reunion, only to have the 44-year-old actress and mother politely quash the very idea. "Someone wants Brad Pitt and I to get back together," she said to the camera. "I think that ship has sailed, Corey," addressing the person inquiring by name.
Paltrow was only 22 when she met Pitt and almost married him when she was 25 — that's only 12 years older than her thirteen-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. During another interview with the TODAY show on June 15, Paltrow was asked about Apple's future with marriage. Matt Lauer, on the topic of parents granting approval for their daughters to marry, asked Paltrow if she expected Apple's partner (future, future partner) to get her approval for her daughter's hand in marriage before popping the question. And despite the edgy beauty products she sells on her site, Paltrow's response turned out to be surprisingly traditional. "One hundred percent yes", she replied. "I think that it is a lovely tradition."
Asking permission from parents for marriage: Goop-approved.
