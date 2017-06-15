There are two kinds of relatable memes: One is the kind that you comment on with the cry-laughing emoji and tag your best friend saying “me AF,” and the other is the kind that’s just way too real. It’s so accurate, so on-the-nose, that you almost feel personally attacked. The “I just don’t understand why I’m breaking out” starter pack, as perfectly captured by Instagram user @angstyfairy, falls into the latter category.
So what do pizza, a McDonald’s Happy Meal, Doritos, Hostess Donettes, Little Debbie Zebra Cakes, Lucky Charms, Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked, Taco Bell, Hershey’s chocolate, sleeping with makeup on, soda, sickeningly sweet flavored vodka, makeup brushes that may or may not need to be washed, and sleep deprivation all have in common? That’s an easy one: They're all closely associated with acne.
The experts tend to agree. Dermatologist Dennis Gross, MD, told Refinery29 that not removing makeup at night is “one of the biggest mistakes” a person can make where their skin is concerned. Sugar, as Whitney Bowe, MD, told us, “has been shown to trigger the hormone IGF-1, which causes an over-production of oil in your skin.” Some people swear up and down that cutting out dairy changed their complexions for the better. Dirty brushes are a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria — and, yes, you really, really do need your beauty sleep.
But before you ditch every not-so-virtuous thing you enjoy in the name of better skin, consider this: There are people who eat, drink, and do all of the above and never suffer the consequences, while others subscribe to clean, healthy habits and break out anyway. It’s all a crapshoot, so go ahead and eat the slice of pizza or order the $12 gin cocktail — but for the love of all that is good and holy, do yourself a favor and wash your face before going to bed.
