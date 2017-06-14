Singer and YouTube sensation Austin Jones has been arrested on charges of child pornography after allegedly asking underage female fans to send him videos of a sexually explicit nature. The Bloomingdale, Illinois native, who boasts over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and 300,000 followers on Instagram, appeared in a Chicago federal court on Tuesday and said he understood the charges, which the Chicago Sun Times says are two counts of production of child pornography carrying a minimum 15-year prison sentence.
According to a video posted by Jones back in June 2015, Jones admitted to "conversations online with girls that would involve me asking them to create a video of themselves twerking," adding that he "NEVER asked them to do anything more than send a twerking video."
Tuesday's criminal complaint, however, alleges otherwise. In August 2016 and May 2017, the complaint reportedly details incidents with two underage girls. Specifically, the document claims one of the girls sent the 24-year-old YouTuber 15 different videos, ten of which included her exposing herself and following Jones' specific instructions of what to wear, how to dance, and how to position the camera. She was allegedly caught on video saying she "might pass out," as well as repeatedly saying she was "only 14."
In another instance, Jones allegedly told a 14-year-old fan via chat to "prove" she was his biggest fan, prompting her to send him over 25 videos, eight of which included her exposing her genitals. He reportedly said that if she was "lucky," she could perform a sex act on him.
After Jones was arrested on Monday at O'Hare airport, Jones admitted to both requesting and receiving the videos, as well as to the fact that it was for sexual pleasure. Jones will remain in federal custody until his hearing on Wednesday.
