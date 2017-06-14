Tuesday's criminal complaint, however, alleges otherwise. In August 2016 and May 2017, the complaint reportedly details incidents with two underage girls. Specifically, the document claims one of the girls sent the 24-year-old YouTuber 15 different videos, ten of which included her exposing herself and following Jones' specific instructions of what to wear, how to dance, and how to position the camera. She was allegedly caught on video saying she "might pass out," as well as repeatedly saying she was "only 14."