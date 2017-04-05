Attention, Attention: YouTube Is Launching A Live-TV Service

Get excited: You now have another excuse to throw out your TV (if you still have one, that is). Today, YouTube launched a new live-TV service called YouTube TV. And it's pretty major.
Priced at $35 a month (with a one-month free trial that you can cancel anytime), YouTube TV offers live TV from big-time broadcast and cable networks including ABC, CBS, MSNBC, ESPN, AMC, E!, Bravo, and more. It also features a limitless, cloud-based DVR. The service offers six accounts per household (no "borrowing" your mom's password) and you can stream it to your phone, tablet, computer, or actual TV, provided you haven't thrown it out yet.
YouTube's also offering a free Google Chromecast after your first month’s payment, while supplies last. And for an extra fee, you'll be able to add more channels to your service — like Showtime.
For now, it's launching in five U.S. cities: New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia — with more coming soon. You can sign up here to be notified of when it comes to your area.
To recap: This is a game-changing way to watch whatever show you want, whenever you want, from all of your devices. Mind. Blown.
