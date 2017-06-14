Since the beginning of her fame, Kim Kardashian has been a victim of negative commentary. While it was originally just the tabloids going after her, the internet has made it a lot easier for people to attack. How is it possible that she stays so positive? Well, it turns out, she doesn't.
Kardashian has over 101 million followers on Instagram alone. Her posts garner thousands of comments. A recent photo of her and her husband, Kanye West, received more than 36,000 comments. In a perfect world, they would all be positive. In reality (actual reality, not the glamour of reality TV), a lot of them aren't.
For whatever reason the commenters are upset with Kardashian, she takes it all with a grain of salt. "They have this keyboard courage that no one will see them and they will just write whatever and hurt your feelings," she said in an interview with The Associated Press during the Forbes Summit. The reality star admits that "there could be one or two negative comments that really do affect you, and get to you," but believes that she has a thick skin. After years in the spotlight, she's built up some resiliency.
Her main concern are other victims of online bullying, especially young people.
"I do see why young kids and people and teenagers, get...so hurt and bothered," Kardashian said. "That is what really bothers me."
How does she get past it all? A little advice from her late father, Robert Kardashian, does the trick. He encouraged her to build bonds with her family members to keep her stable. When the internet turns against her, she knows she has her family to give her strength.
There are so many reasons to be jealous of Kim Kardashian — like her upcoming cosmetics brand — but her tight-knit family is definitely number one.
