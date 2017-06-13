The Most Expensive-Looking Pieces At H&M Right Now

It's easy to look sloppy in the summer, and we don't blame anyone for that (well, we do blame the humid, heavy, 96-degree heat, but that's another story). When you can't even leave the house without turning into a sticky, sweat-stained mess in a matter of minutes, we're more likely to grab that sleeveless tank and cut-off shorts we wore to a music festival in college than even try to wear anything remotely "nice."