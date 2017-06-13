Anastasia's Long-Awaited Blush Trios Are Finally Here — Here's How To Get Them

Before a blush can be deemed truly great, it must first check off all the boxes: highly pigmented, buildable, easy to blend, finely-milled, and soft, without a trace of chalkiness. It must impart a healthy flush that’s both natural-looking and noticeable. As in, people will notice that you look particularly glowy when you wear it, not that you’re wearing a ton of blush.
A formula that fits those qualifications can be hard to come by, but Anastasia Beverly Hills just made our hunt for the perfect blush that much easier — and it’s even better than we imagined. Not only has the celebrity-favorite brand finally gotten in on the blush game for the first time, but it’s taking it one step further by including three complementary shades in a single compact.
With five colorways to choose from, your summer blush needs are pretty much covered from here on out. There’s Berry Adore, which contains a matte wine shade, shimmery pomegranate, and warm, bright coral; Cocktail Party, which has a rich neutral brown, vivid orange-pink, and pastel baby pink; Peachy Love, which includes a peachy nude, warm coral, and brighter peach with golden sparkles; Pink Passion, which offers orchid, bubblegum, and petal pinks; and Pool Party, which comes with a rosy neutral, matte apricot, and matte pink with a hint of shimmer.
All that variety means there’s a Blush Trio for any and every complexion and personal taste — but if we’re being honest, you’ll probably want to collect them all. Each one will set you back $30 at Ulta Beauty, and considering they come complete with three shades, it’s actually quite the steal. A blush that checks all the boxes and doesn't put too much strain on our wallets? We're in.
