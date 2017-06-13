Anastasia's Long-Awaited Blush Trios Are Finally Here — Here's How To Get Them

With five colorways to choose from, your summer blush needs are pretty much covered from here on out. There’s Berry Adore, which contains a matte wine shade, shimmery pomegranate, and warm, bright coral; Cocktail Party, which has a rich neutral brown, vivid orange-pink, and pastel baby pink; Peachy Love, which includes a peachy nude, warm coral, and brighter peach with golden sparkles; Pink Passion, which offers orchid, bubblegum, and petal pinks; and Pool Party, which comes with a rosy neutral, matte apricot, and matte pink with a hint of shimmer.