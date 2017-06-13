Rachel Lindsay Watched Rumored Ex Kevin Durant Win The NBA Championship

You guys. We know Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is engaged and everything, but has anyone seriously considered the possibility that her one true love isn't Dean, or Peter, or Anthony, or any of those other rose-thirsty dudes? Could it be that the universe just really wants to reunite her with rumored college sweetheart Kevin Durant? Like, who wouldn't rather date an NBA championship-winning basketball star over a "tickle monster"?
Here's a bone for the Durant shippers to chew on: As Entertainment Tonight reports, Lindsay joined pal Whitney Fransway, who also competed on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, for a trip to San Francisco Monday night to watch Durant and the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA championship game. And no, they weren't there to cheer for LeBron.
The reality star rocked a white tank top, black choker, a palm leaf and chain print bomber jacket, and her new summer braids for the occasion, which she documented on her Instagram Stories.
Unfortunately, the footage didn't include any zoomed-in shots of Durant — whom the Dallas native reportedly dated while they were both students at the University of Texas at Austin — nor is there any trace of a locker room meet-up. On the bright side, it doesn't look like any surprise ex-girlfriends popped up to lay some receipts on our girl, unlike the last basketball game she attended.
Lindsay may be something of a lucky charm. The Golden State Warriors edged ahead of the Cavs with a final score of 129 to 120, winning Game 5 and the championship. If that doesn't merit a rose boutonniere, what does?
