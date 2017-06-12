As Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes to a close, the press around Kylie Jenner's new spinoff series, The Life of Kylie, is taking off. The 19-year-old is using her influence and E! platform to share an unfiltered version of herself with fans. It seems that the "Kylie" she routinely offers up in Instagram photos and Snapchat videos is not the "real Kylie" that she wants fans to know. The difference between the "real Kylie" and the "fake Kylie" is yet to be fully determined until the show's premiere, but it is valid to say that viewers will be getting a front row look at some very real drama.
Most of KUWTK deals with drama centered around Kim Kardashian and the repercussions of her robbery, or Kourtney Kardashian dealing with Scott Disick's intense antics, or Khloé Kardashian just trying to get her sisters to pay attention to her when she isn't traveling with her athlete boyfriend. But now, it's Kylie's time. Or as Kylie calls it, "a therapy session." And since she is a teenager, that means her drama is way more niche — specifically involving best friends and boys. Maybe she really is just like us?
In the latest trailer for the series, which premieres August 6, Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods is given some air time and admits to the camera: "It's draining sometimes being Kylie's best friend." No truer statement has ever been said about the teen reality star. Just imagine constantly being around someone as in the spotlight and perfectly manicured as Kylie Jenner. I'm exhausted just thinking about it. But, according to another very telling quote from the new trailer, Kylie thrives the most when she is the object of affection — and obsession. "I hope the person I am dating is obsessed with me," she says towards the end of the clip. It's unclear if she's talking about Tyga (her ex) or Travis Scott (her current boyfriend), or no one in particular. But the statement itself hints that Kylie opens up about her own dating life and what she wants in a relationship.
All in all, this last quote definitely sums up the gist of her new shows: "I don't wanna look back and regret not being a teenager." To me, documenting every moment of my teenage years for the world to see if the definition of "regret", but then again... I'm not Kylie Jenner.
