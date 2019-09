In the age of body confidence and positivity, one L.A.-based swimwear company is doing something different. While most fashion labels make it a point to highlight their choice to use unretouched photographs as a part of their brand image — for example, they include it in ad campaigns that underscore the importance of "being real." But, this is where Rheya Swim differs from the rest. Like a growing number of companies, the brand chose to not edit out its model's stretch marks — Rheya, however, did it without telling anyone.