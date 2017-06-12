After 5 Months, Melania & Barron Trump Move Into The White House

President Trump will celebrate his 71st birthday on Wednesday and got his gift a few days early: His family is together again under the same roof.
After nearly five months of living apart, his wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the White House. Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York City since the inauguration in January so Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted. In the meantime, the president lived and worked at the presidential mansion.
"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," the first lady tweeted Sunday evening after she and Barron arrived at the White House with Trump. The tweet accompanied a photo of the Washington Monument as seen from the White House Red Room.
Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017
The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, NJ, and had said on several occasions that his wife and son would move to the White House after the school year. FLOTUS said last month that Barron will attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.
Melania stayed largely out of sight during her husband's presidential campaign and was an absent first lady at the outset of the administration, staying in New York and focusing on Barron. But she has slowly been raising her profile at the White House, including joining the president when foreign leaders and their spouses visit, co-hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll, and holding some solo events. She recently accompanied the president on his first foreign trip.
Now that's she's at the White House full time, pressure will build for her to be seen more and to do more. She said during the campaign that she would work on the issue of cyberbullying as first lady, but she has made no further announcements about the subject.
"I do think once she's in D.C. there'll be more pressure for her to be working on something that's her own, that's helping some segment of the population because that's what first ladies are supposed to do," said Jean Harris, professor of political science and women's studies at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
First ladies are also seen as calming influences on presidents. In the case of President Trump, some wonder whether her daily presence will influence his behavior and mood, including his often angry tweet storms.
