In a short speech that clocked in at just under 15 minutes, Trump described the harm that bullying, particularly on social media, can cause.
“As we know, social media is now a centerpiece of all of our lives. It can be a useful tool for connection and communication,” she said. “But like anything that is powerful, it can have a bad side.” She spoke of the harm done to children when they are mocked or bullied on social media channels, saying that culture has gotten too rough, and calling internet bullying “unacceptable.”
First ladies traditionally choose a cause to advocate for — often, but not always, a humanizing social issue of the day. Current FLOTUS Michelle Obama chose healthy eating and nutrition as her platform, and Nancy Reagan’s campaign against youth drug abuse became famous for its slogan, “Just Say No.” However, Trump’s proposed issue is not without its irony.
Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of bullying on the campaign trail, from making misogynistic and insulting comments about women, to mocking a reporter’s disability. Only last week, The New York Times printed a story compiling almost 300 people, places, and things that Donald Trump had insulted on the social media platform Twitter. They include political opponents, but also celebrities, media representatives, and even entire countries.
Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012
Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2015
If Melania Trump wants to combat cyber bullying on social media, she should start by changing the password to her husband’s Twitter account.— Sean Simons (@seanrsimons) November 3, 2016
#Melania #Trump wants to stop online bullying. Guess Trump will name her Secretary of Irony. #melaniatrump pic.twitter.com/iWWWOFd64H— Author Ava Sinclair (@AuthoringAva) November 3, 2016
"Bullying is bad" —Melania Trump https://t.co/eINM5rcWTD— Andrew Mitchell (@snapchatandrew) November 3, 2016
What about bullying by named people? pic.twitter.com/yC5S1seMyn— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 3, 2016