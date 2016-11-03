Melania Trump took to the campaign trail for the first time on Thursday, stumping for her husband in Pennsylvania and announcing the cause she would focus on if she were to become the first lady of the United States: cyberbullying.



In a short speech that clocked in at just under 15 minutes, Trump described the harm that bullying, particularly on social media, can cause.



“As we know, social media is now a centerpiece of all of our lives. It can be a useful tool for connection and communication,” she said. “But like anything that is powerful, it can have a bad side.” She spoke of the harm done to children when they are mocked or bullied on social media channels, saying that culture has gotten too rough, and calling internet bullying “unacceptable.”