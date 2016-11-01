35 Women Running For Office You Should Know About

Hillary Clinton is not the only woman aiming to make history November 8.
Throughout the country, women are waging candidacies that could help increase the number of female elected officials at all levels. And as they run, glass ceilings — of gender identity, race, ethnicity, or age — are being shattered, as well.
Take Misty K. Snow and Misty Plowright, both of whom are running for Congress. They're the first two openly transgender women to run for federal office. Or Catherine Cortez Masto, who could be the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate. There's also Saira Blair, the youngest state legislator in the country, who's up for re-election again.
Even with these women running, the gender gap in politics remains quite significant. Women occupy only 20% of the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The numbers aren't that much better at the state or local level.
There's ample research to suggest that, when they run, women win at similar rates to male candidates. The issue, experts say, is getting more of us to enter the political fray.
Ahead, get to know some of the noteworthy women taking that plunge this November.
