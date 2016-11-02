Many women heading to the polls this election feel the historic weight of casting a ballot for a candidate who could become the country's first female president.
But for some Hillary Clinton supporters in their late 90s, the act feels all the more special. That's because when they were born, women didn't yet have the right to vote.
Estelle L. Schultz is one of those women. The 98-year-old cast her absentee ballot for Clinton last month. The almost-centenarian asked her daughter, Roberta Schultz Benor, to capture the moment with a photo. When Benor's own daughter posted the picture to Facebook, the response was overwhelming. Within a day or two, it had amassed 1,600 Likes.
"People were moved to tears [saying], 'This is so beautiful, I wish my grandmother was still alive,' that kind of thing," Benor recalled.
With the help of her daughter and two friends, Tom and Shawn Fields-Meyer, Benor launched I Waited 96 Years, a site dedicated to collecting photographs and stories of women who were born before the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. Moving testimonials and photos started to pour in almost immediately.
For Benor, and many of the site's viewers, the project serves as an important reminder about the truly historic significance of this election.
"I think a lot of people take for granted that women have the right to vote, and they don't realize that it could be within someone’s lifetime," she said.
Ahead, meet some of those women who waited 96 years — or longer — to witness history this election. You can view the full collection of photos at IWaited96Years.com.
