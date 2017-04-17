Melania Trump Had To Remind Her Husband What To Do During The National Anthem

Melania appears to subtly nudge Trump during national anthem, reminding him to lift his hand https://t.co/NZoaj1H2zN https://t.co/BJN3bdGh1W— CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017
@DaniellaMicaela Quite telling that the first lady, an immigrant, had to remind him.— Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) April 17, 2017
@DaniellaMicaela @HuffPostComedy Poor guy - he's only been president for a few months! how is he supposed to know the protocal that every American in the country knows?— judy f (@judyf23) April 17, 2017
@DaniellaMicaela Please put your hand on your heart, Mr. Commander in Chief.— Vinny the Editor (@EDOTUS) April 17, 2017
@CNN If Obama had done this OMG pic.twitter.com/68AAWLPfkY— Laura Heydenburg (@Messygirl517) April 17, 2017
@CNN Here's @FLOTUS Melania proving immigrants greatly respect the Flag of the US. Here's @realDonaldTrump showing his true feelings once again.— Leslie Zee (@LeslieZee) April 17, 2017
OMG. Melania just had to nudge Trump to put his hand over heart for national anthem. WTF????— Lynnp27 ? (@Lynnp27) April 17, 2017
Trump had to be reminded by Melania to cover his heart during the National Anthem. He was thinking about where his heart is supposed to be.— Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) April 17, 2017
@theview I don't support Trump, but remember that the hand-over-the heart is traditional for the Pledge of Allegiance, not national anthem.— westsidewoof (@westsidewoof) April 17, 2017
@TheView Hand over heart for The Pledge of Allegiance (because it is a pledge), we simply stand for the National Anthem.— Jay W. Walker (@jaywwalker1) April 17, 2017