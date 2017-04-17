Story from US News

Melania Trump Had To Remind Her Husband What To Do During The National Anthem

Andrea González-Ramírez
It's a typical spring day in Washington, D.C., and for the the 139th year, the White House is celebrating its traditional Easter Egg Roll.
For the first time, the first lady Melania Trump and the rest of her family are hosting the event. Reports expected about 21,000 children and adults to celebrate alongside the first family in the White House's South Garden.
Throughout the morning, kids ran around and made postcards for the U.S. troops, press secretary Sean Spicer reconnected with the Easter Bunny (a role he played during the Bush administration), and the first lady apparently had to remind her husband what to do during the national anthem.
That's not a joke. A video posted by CNN shows the first lady giving a tiny nudge to President Trump as the national anthem starts. A second after, the president lifts his hand and places it over his heart.
Understandably, people on Twitter were quick to react to the clip.
However, some users pointed out that the "hand-on-the-heart" thing is a tradition usually associated with the Pledge of Allegiance, not with The Star Spangled Banner.
The Egg roll formally kicked off at 7:30 a.m. ET, and for the past couple of hours, there have been multiple activities, such as the postcards-making station and the actual egg roll, in which kids race by rolling wooden eggs using a spoon. There's also a reading nook where Spicer, the president, and the first lady read stories to the children, plus a cookie-making station.
"We're going to come out and join you and enjoy your company for a roll, a great Easter egg roll. And I don't know if people are going to be successful, but I know a lot of people down there are going to be successful. I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive," Trump said, according to CNN.
